2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees To Be Announced On American Idol; KISS' GENE SIMMONS To Serve As Guest Mentor

Billboard is reporting that the 2024 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will be announced live coast-to-coast during a Rock Hall-themed episode of American Idol on Sunday (April 21).

The inductees will be announced by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest along with judge (and 2022 Rock Hall inductee) Lionel Richie. The episode will air 8-10:01 PM, ET and 5-7:01 PM, PT on ABC, with a repeat scheduled for 8-10:01 PM, PT on the West Coast.

Mariah Carey, a past Idol judge, is among this year’s nominees for the Rock Hall, along with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

In that same episode, Gene Simmons will serve as a guest mentor for the top 14 Idol contenders. Simmons was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2014 as a member of KISS.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote has ended. Over 4 million votes were cast. As of Monday night (April 15), Dave Matthews Band were in the lead with over 586,000, followed by Peter Frampton (528,482), Foreigner (527,0193), Ozzy Osbourne (480,0292), Cher (339,0939), Lenny Kravitz (310,663) and Kool & The Gang (286,912).

The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2024 inductees.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.