20th Anniversary Of The BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I

20 years ago today the BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I kicked off on June 13th/14th, 2003 at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The glorious bill: Nevermore, Candlemass, Trouble, Jag Panzer, Evergrey, Kataklysm, Eidolon, Falconer, Wolf, Elegy, Cage, Force Of Evil, Beyond The Embrace. Entombed sadly had to cancel last minute.

Spearheaded by photo-scribe Mark Gromen and our incredible Cleveland team!

“Hard to believe it's been two decades,” says Gromen. “Big gamble, starting a new fest, dedicated to overseas acts, when the climate in North America was looked upon as dire. Having the mag and a fledgling website certainly helped get the word out, as well as Bill Peters, in Cleveland. But those that attended still talk about this (and the subsequent shows) in hallowed terms, so we must have done something right. Despite the passage of time, we'll run into many of the same bands at European festivals, this summer! Rock on.”

“Even until this day, some people say it’s the best event that they attended,” says BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson. “It truly was a a memorable experience filled with an incredible list of bands and beautiful community of metal-loving people! We took the term Cleveland Rocks to another level! Thanks to everyone that attended!”



