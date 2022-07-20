25-Foot Inflatable OZZY OSBOURNE To Welcome Attendees To San Diego Comic-Con

Prior to his appearance at the San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International), a 25-foot giant Ozzy Osbourne inflatable designed by Todd McFarlane will be raised today (Wednesday, July 20) in the shadow of the San Diego Convention Center welcoming attendees to the iconic event.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne and Todd McFarlane have confirmed the details for their San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International) signing. The two will first reveal the cover artwork for the limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book (that is available in some of the special edition album packages) before signing a poster of the McFarlane album artwork, Friday, July 22 from 12 - 2 PM at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic (Booth #3721) on the main floor of the convention. Details for Comic Con badge holders to register for a wristband for the signing are here.

In addition, a limited-edition convention exclusive blue smoke vinyl variant of Patient Number 9 with McFarlane artwork will also be available for pre-order exclusively on site at Comic-Con with a few copies also available here as of today (July 20).

As previously announced, McFarlane and Jason Shawn Alexander created a limited-edition cover variant of Patient Number 9 (out September 9 on Epic). An Ozzy convention exclusive T-shirt will only be sold onsite to attendees at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic Booth throughout the weekend (while supplies last).

This marks the latest collaboration with Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee McFarlane who recently directed the video for Ozzy’s new single “Patient Number 9”. A special limited-edition black vinyl with the McFarlane artwork can be pre-ordered here. An exclusive version of Patient Number 9 with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book is also available for pre-order here.

The album’s first single “Patient Number 9” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hot Hard Rock Songs” chart and also tops the “Hard Rock Digital Song Sales” charts. It also sits in the Top 25 on the “Hot Rock Songs,” “Hot Rock & Alternative Songs,” “Rock & Alternative Airplay,” “Mainstream Rock Airplay” charts. The song earned 2.2 million radio audience impressions, 1.4 million official US streams in the June 24-30 tracking week. “Patient Number 9” features a riveting solo from legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list supporting cast. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters made an appearance. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-lord Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

Pre-order Patient Number 9 here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Patient Number 9" video:

"Patient Number 9" behind the scenes:

Ozzy Osbourne on Patient Number 9:

Q: This is your first album to be released after the pandemic. What was going through your mind during the early days of the pandemic and are any of those feelings reflected in these songs?

Ozzy: “Well, I was vaccinated and boosted and I still caught Covid in the end. My last album (Ordinary Man) was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started, and I was just about getting ready to go into the studio to work on this new one when the world shut down. It’s no secret that the last four years have been very difficult for me but making this album took my mind off of my problems.”

Q: The album features some players with whom have history. What was it like to be reunited with Tony Iommi musically?

Ozzy: “It was really great working with Tony. He’s the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath’s 13 album.”

Q: Zakk contributes a lot on this album--how was the decision made to have him play since he didn’t play on the last album?

Ozzy: “Zakk is part of my family and always will be. The album needed that weight that his playing provides. He just came in and really sorted things out.”

Q: Tell us about the first single, “Patient Number 9,” which features Jeff Beck. What do you feel he has contributed to the song?

Ozzy: “The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

(Inflatable photos - Daniel Knighton)