25 Years Of SABATON - "Carolus Rex (Swedish Version)" Available On Limited Edition Blue / Yellow Sunburst Vinyl

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"You guys asked... and asked, so we simply had to deliver! The Swedish version of 'Carolus Rex' is back on vinyl – but not just any vinyl. We’ve pressed it on unique blue / yellow sunburst vinyl as an homage to our Swedish roots! This unique record drops on April 26, 2024, but you can pre-order yours now to make sure you don’t miss out. Pre-order here."

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

They band recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"Welcome to The Art Of War listening party, metalheads! As we’re in the fourth month of 2024 we need to shine the spotlight on our fourth studio album! Did you know that The Art Of War was the genesis of a whole new era for us as a band? It marked the first time we explored the realm of concept albums and it would set the tone for the albums to follow. Grab a drink, grab a snack and come hang out with us!"