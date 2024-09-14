25 Years Of SABATON - The Great War Online Word Search Game Available

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"Celebrate our ninth studio album with us by playing our latest word search game! Let’s see if you’re able to solve it. There are some secret words hidden in this one that aren’t listed. Can you find them? P.S. If you want a high-quality version, download it here."

Sabaton recently shared the following look back on The Great War:

"Released on July 19, 2019, The Great War made its mark on the heavy metal scene, earning a wave of positive reviews and high praise from critics. Over time, the album was released in four separate editions. The standard release, a history edition with narration before each song, a soundtrack edition which was purely instrumental and orchestral, and finally, a Sabaton History Channel edition exclusively for Patreon which was narrated by friendly neighbourhood historian and our good friend, Indy Neidell! Fun fact: Indy was actually featured in one of our music videos for this album. He played the role of T.E. Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) for our 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom' song. He absolutely nailed it! Another fun fact is that we actually began collaborating with Indy because of The Great War album, and this collaboration resulted in the Sabaton History Channel! This popular YouTube channel takes a deep dive into the stories behind every song we release, and is written under the guidance of seasoned historians. Historical accuracy is fundamentally important to us!. Find out more fun facts connected to our 9th studio album by reading The Great War album story here."

Check out The Great War album listening party below: