25 Years Of SABATON - The Last Stand Online Crossword Puzzle Available

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"To celebrate our eigth studio album, we’ve crafted a new crossword puzzle just for our metal family! This one is designed to really put your knowledge to the test. Are you ready to conquer it, metalhead? P.S. Want a high-quality version? Download it here."

Sabaton recently shared a new livestream video along with the following message:

"Metalheads! Round up the Sabaton troops and join us for our 8th listening party! We’ll be listening to The Last Stand on full blast and looking back at awesome times in the studio and on tour. There were so many memories connected to this album, it was hard to know where to start! Did you know that when writing the music for this song, Joakim asked for Pär’s input, and when he heard what Joakim had written, Pär immediately said 'Guys, I’m not hearing a metal song. I’m hearing the soundtrack to the movie 300!' – and that’s how the topic was selected! Find out about this and more by joining us. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did!"

The Last Stand is Sabaton's eighth studio album. It was produced by Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios in Sweden and released on August 19, 2016. Like Sabaton's previous album, Heroes, The Last Stand is a concept album and takes inspiration from "last stand" military battles.