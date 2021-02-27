25th Anniversary Edition Of Graspop Metal Meeting Postponed To 2022

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers behind Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting have been forced to issue the following unfortunate statement:

"We must announce that the 25th edition of Graspop Metal Meeting will not take place this year, and will now be hosted from 16 to 19 June 2022.

We would love nothing more than to welcome metalheads from all across the globe to Dessel this June but unfortunately that won’t be possible. The safety of visitors, crew and artists is always our primary concern. And we look forward to bringing GMM back better and stronger than ever in 2022! We will do our utmost to roll over as many bands as possible from the GMM 2021 line-up to our 2022 edition. The full line-up will be announced at a later time.

Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster shortly. More details will follow as soon as they become available. All purchased tickets for GMM 2021 will roll over to GMM 2022. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all you fans out there who rolled over their ticket(s) from 2020 to 2021! Your unwavering loyalty and incredible support in these times are what keeps us going. We’ll get through this together and we hope you’ll join us in 2022.

We are still hoping to give you a taste of the GMM atmosphere in 2021 – and will share more details once we have clarity on the form this concept will be able to take on as the year progresses.

In the meantime, stay metal, stay safe & take care!"

Visit Graspop Metal Meeting's official website for further details.