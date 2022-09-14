3 Games With The Best Rock Music Soundtracks

Rock music combined with gaming is a great mix that has changed the gaming industry over the years. The days of simple, tired, sad music while you are playing your most loved game, are over. Nowadays, game providers have combined some excellent soundtracks to create a thumping atmosphere while playing the hottest games.

There is nothing more exciting than hearing the best rock anthems playing in the background while trying your very best to get the highest score possible in your favourite game. The excitement levels reach a heightened state while listening to music that fills your soul.

So many top games are now deciding to enhance their games with top-class music in the background. While you are trying your best to beat up a dragon, hearing the music in Skyrim just adds to the tension and spirit of the game. So what makes a great rock soundtrack game?

Top Game Releases For Rock Music Fans

There is a great choice of online casino games that use rock music in their soundtracks. This music genre adds a fantastic edge to the experience and makes it special. So the list below has three top games with rock music as the soundtrack.

Doom

This game takes much inspiration from punk and heavy metal classics. It is all about an unnamed space marine. The mission is to save planet earth from the demons of the space world.

There is lots of action, and the soundtrack is off the charts. When you play this legendary franchise, you will be treated to Metallica and Slayer, to name a few of the bands connected to it.

Guitar Hero

We can not compile a list of games without adding this classic gaming experience. When you start playing Guitar Hero, your ears will be bombarded with the sounds of DragonForce, Aerosmith, and Metallica. You can have the time of your life while enjoying not only the gaming experience but also the soundtrack too.

Call of Duty

This is the biggest game franchise ever. It holds several records for selling over 400 million games. It also is the biggest-selling first shooter game ever. By playing a game as compelling as Call of Duty, you get the bonus of listening to the likes of Avenged Sevenfold.

They created a song specifically for the game. It was a great bit of business for them as they knew millions would hear their music.

These are three top games that have a massive influence on millions of gamers worldwide. When you take the time to play these titles, you will be inspired not only by the quality of the game but also by the incredible soundtracks.

Music makes you feel in a different mood; playing top games with fantastic music in the background only adds to the beauty. You are sure to be impressed with rock music soundtracks while gaming. It will excite you even more for the game, and your heartbeat will beat a little faster.

