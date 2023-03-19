3 HEADED SNAKE, Featuring Former MINISTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN, Stream New Single “Untouchable Undead”

3 Headed Snake is an old school classic power metal band based out of Los Angeles, California, inspired by the sounds of Warrior, Malice, Dio and Iron Maiden.

The group features Floridian lead singer Johnny Ray, whose insanely powerful voice has been compared to Rob Halford of Judas Priest, and two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Sin Quirin, who has been in the industry for nearly 20 years, playing and songwriting for legendary names like Ministry.

After dropping their Wisdom Screams EP in 2018, and their most recent release, Tyrants in 2021, 3 Headed Snake is set to release a new batch of songs that explore a whole new side of metal, while rooting themselves in their classic and addictive sound. The songs can be found on Bandcamp and Spotify, beginning with the first single release of “Untouchable Undead”, available now.

The first single, “Untouchable Undead”, speaks to these feelings, as well as acts as a commentary on religion – providing a message of looking out for the powerless, the vulnerable, and the weak. It comes in hot right off the bat, with powerful drum kicks and Johnny’s captivating and illustrious voice. Combined with Sin’s unstoppable, dark industrial sound, the song is able to grasp the attention of metalheads and bring them a feeling of catharsis all from the very first track.

Lead singer Johnny Ray’s love for music began at a young age, but truly blossomed during his middle school years. He describes how he was heavily bullied during this time, and how heavy metal music became his escape. He states, “This was my catharsis to get out the anger and anguish I was feeling.” Though he deeply resonates with the emotional release metal can bring from negative feelings like anger, his approach to metal music differs drastically from that of many others within the genre – as his wish has actually shifted to invoke positivity. He explains, “I feel like when people are already hurting, they don’t need a message of negativity which would bring them down even further, they would need to be lifted up.”

By taking on a whole new approach to metal, 3 Headed Snake is able to pave a path that has not been traversed in this genre, and brings their audience a message of hope, of positivity, and of catharsis and ridding yourself of negative energy rather than wallowing in it. While remaining inspired by the classic metal sound from groups we know and love, 3 Headed Snake draws in their audience to a familiar sound – with a whole new meaning.

For further details, visit 3 Headed Snake on Facebook.

(Artwork courtesy of Designed By Melody)