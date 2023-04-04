3 HEADED SNAKE, Featuring Former MINISTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN, Stream Third Single “Tightrope”

3 Headed Snake is an old school classic power metal band based out of Los Angeles, California, inspired by the sounds of Warrior, Malice, Dio and Iron Maiden.

The group features Floridian lead singer Johnny Ray, whose insanely powerful voice has been compared to Rob Halford of Judas Priest, and two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Sin Quirin, who has been in the industry for nearly 20 years, playing and songwriting for legendary names like Ministry.

Their third single, “Tightrope”, is a ferocious, and powerful song which speaks to dangerous ways of living, and how, oftentimes, these ways end up being the most satisfactory for the soul.

Vocalist Johnny Ray shares, “I wrote this song as an encouragement for my sons. I have always taught them that to be the best men they can be, they have to 'take the hard road' - that's the road that will build your character, that's the road that will develop your soul.”

The first single from 3 Headed Snake, “Untouchable Undead”, speaks to these feelings, as well as acting as a commentary on religion – providing a message of looking out for the powerless, the vulnerable, and the weak. It comes in hot right off the bat, with powerful drum kicks and Johnny’s captivating and illustrious voice. Combined with Sin’s unstoppable, dark industrial sound, the song is able to grasp the attention of metalheads and bring them a feeling of catharsis all from the very first track.

The second single, “Dead Bound from Bedlam” is best described as a “quintessential story about scapegoating.” This particular song speaks to the power of alternative ideas, and how society is quick to shun those who push against its traditional framework. By pushing outcasts away, they turn to other areas of life, usually more involved with the wilderness – which in turn “brings peace and tranquility,” according to Ray. He describes how this notion can be seen in modern life, with the exacerbation of cancel culture in the past decade. Once again invoking a positive message, the group uses the song as a way to express that the scapegoats of society will find a new and better community through new outlets.

For further details, visit 3 Headed Snake on Facebook.