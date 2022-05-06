3 Metal Lords We Need On The Market Now

With so many online casinos right now and even more games filling them up, it's hard to keep tabs on all of the titles that are on offer. There are plenty of movie-inspired slot machines, but when it comes to band-inspired titles, the number is pitifully low.

Now, we're well aware of the Guns n' Roses, Megadeth, and KISS games that are on offer, but we can't help but feel there are a few names that are sorely lacking from that list. Not only do we love these bands, but we think the content in their songs would make for great visuals for an interactive game. Here's our list of three bands that would make slots and games so much better with their inclusion.

Tenacious D

With their own movie, multiple albums, and the video game 'Brutal Legend' that might as well take place in the same universe, it's hard to imagine that this hasn't happened already. But for whatever reason, we are sadly without a slot machine that features Jables and KG.

We're thinking it could be nice to not only feature some of the duos' adventures from the movie but also give them some appearances inspired by their first album. Seeing Nasty Man and Wonderboy alongside the stolen schnitzel fight could be a great way to pay homage to the original material while also giving longtime fans something they've never seen before. After all, the band celebrated their 20th anniversary last September 25th. What better way to add to that than giving them their own dedicated slot machine?

Rob Zombie/White Zombie

Here's another inclusion that just confuses the heck out of us. We just don't understand how this game doesn't exist already. After all, Rob Zombie might just have one of the most animated imaginations showcased in his lyrics. Why not bring that imagination to life in the form of a video game? Bring the Dragula and Living Dead Girl to life and put them in a slot world that is every bit as dark as the music that they came from. You could also frame this game in the background of a "haunted house" with each bonus giving way to a different Rob Zombie room. This would come off the hype announcement of Zombie directing his new feature-length take on The Munsters. If fans didn't already have enough to be excited for in that, they'd have plenty to look forward to with a slot machine as well.

Motörhead

If having a song called "Ace of Spades" isn't the best reason in and of itself to have a slots game made about you, then we don't know what is. Not only that, but the mascot Warpig would make a great central figure to base the action around. Match a full line of Warpigs and you'll be treated to one of the many infamous Motörhead songs. Other symbols could include a spade, a cowboy hat and Lemmy himself. Since his passing back in 2015, fans are still paying tribute to the legend and remembering him for the incredible showman that he was. We certainly wouldn't mind someone paying their respects by making an incredible game in the name of Motörhead.