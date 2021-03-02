36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Set For October 30 In Cleveland

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced that the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland, Ohio on October 30, 2021, and for the first time, will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The recently transformed FieldHouse provides a new and truly world-class venue that prioritizes health and safety and offers increased space and flexibility to host the Induction Ceremony in Cleveland as part of a multi-year partnership.

An internationally celebrated museum and attraction, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame generates an estimated $36.5 million impact to the Cleveland economy when the city hosts the Induction Ceremony (report by Tourism Economics). Additionally, Rock Hall visitors to Cuyahoga County play a significant role in northeast Ohio’s economy, driving $199 million of impact annually.

Representing the diverse genre of rock & roll, this year’s Nominees include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

Fans can vote for their favorite Nominees now through April 30 at vote.rockhall.com. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees will be honored on October 30, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inductees will be announced in May 2021.

Regarding today’s news, the following said:

John Sykes, Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation - “We are excited to welcome the 2021 class of Inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this year in Cleveland, the home of our Museum. The ceremony recognizes these Inductees’ influence on generations of artists to follow and their impact on sound of youth culture.”

Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and Museum - “We are honored to again host the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, this year at the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and to serve as the place for rock & roll fans around the world to connect and celebrate our Inductees all year long.”

Len Komoroski, CEO Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - “Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is proud to host the Induction Ceremony and represent the city of Cleveland on a global stage .The newly transformed FieldHouse will provide a world-class experience as some of the most renowned names in the music industry are honored on one of rock and roll’s most celebrated nights.”

Frank G. Jackson, Mayor of Cleveland - “Cleveland is a major cultural destination and we always look forward to having the induction ceremony in our city every two years.” Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

Kevin Kelley, President of Cleveland City Council - “It’s an exciting step for this new and world-class venue that prioritizes health and safety to host the Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Armond Budish, County Executive Cuyahoga County - “The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is a huge asset to the region. The Induction Ceremony creates immediate excitement and economic benefits in terms of supporting jobs and generating new revenue for the region, and the residual benefits live on a lot longer for our community. We look forward to its return and safely celebrating this year’s class.”

David Gilbert, President & CEO, Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission - “The Inductions provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase Cleveland as an incredible rock & roll destination city. Hosting the event generates incremental business for the tourism and hospitality industries, and the Inductions also illustrate Cleveland’s reputation as a welcoming, ‘come as you are’ city to visitors.”