38 SPECIAL Had 16 Hits With Their Main Singer, But Finally Hit #1 With Temporary Replacement; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Coming up, an interview with 38 Special singer, Don Barnes, who’s band started out as with a southern rock sound but by the early 80s they were a straight ahead arena rock band with several huge songs including today’s 1982 #1 rock hit: 'Caught Up In You'. It was a co-write between Don Barnes, guitarist Jeff Carlisi and a rival band’s main songwriter, Jim Peterik of Survivor. In fact, when Survivor’s guitar player heard Jim was writing for another band he was livid. In the end, this angry guitar player was given a songwriting credit to avoid a lawsuit. In the end, 38 Special snagged their biggest hit… only it was with a completely different singer, a one album replacement… Max Carl. Up next, the story of 'Caught Up In You' and 'Hold On Loosely'... find out what happened next on Professor Of Rock.