3RD SECRET Featuring SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM Members Perform At Seattle's Museum Of Pop Culture; Video

3rd Secret - the supergroup featuring guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), drummer Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), guitarist Bubba Dupree (Void), and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye - performed their song, "I Choose Me", at the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle last month. Footage of the performance can be viewed below:

3rd Secret recently released their self-titled debut album. Currently limited to online streaming services, the album was primarily recorded and mixed by famed grunge-era producer, Jack Endino.

Tracklisting:

“Rhythm Of The Ride”

“I Choose Me”

“Last Day Of August”

“Winter Solstice”

“Lies Fade Away”

“Live Without You”

“Right Stuff”

“Dead Sea”

“Diamond In The Cold”

”Somewhere In Time”

“The Yellow Dress”

(Cover Art - Tim Gabor)