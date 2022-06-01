3RD SECRET Featuring SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM Members Release "Rhythm Of The Ride" Performance Video

3rd Secret - the supergroup featuring guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), drummer Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), guitarist Bubba Dupree (Void), and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye - have released a performance video for “Rhythm Of The Ride”, the opening track of the band's self-titled debut album. Watch the clip below.

Currently limited to online streaming services, the album was primarily recorded and mixed by famed grunge-era producer, Jack Endino.

Tracklisting:

“Rhythm Of The Ride”

“I Choose Me”

“Last Day Of August”

“Winter Solstice”

“Lies Fade Away”

“Live Without You”

“Right Stuff”

“Dead Sea”

“Diamond In The Cold”

”Somewhere In Time”

“The Yellow Dress”

“Rhythm Of The Ride” performance video:

“I Choose Me”:

(Cover Art - Tim Gabor/ Band photograph - Mike Hipple)