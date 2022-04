3RD SECRET Supergroup Featuring SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM Members Drop Self-Titled Album; Audio

3rd Secret, the supergroup featuring guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), drummer Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), guitarist Bubba Dupree (Void), and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, have released their self-titled debut album.

The album, currently limited to online streaming services, was primarily recorded and mixed by famed grunge-era producer, Jack Endino.

Tracklisting:

“Rhythm Of The Ride”

“I Choose Me”

“Last Day Of August”

“Winter Solstice”

“Lies Fade Away”

“Live Without You”

“Right Stuff”

“Dead Sea”

“Diamond In The Cold”

”Somewhere In Time”

“The Yellow Dress”

“I Choose Me”:

(Cover Art - Tim Gabor / Band photograph - Mike Hipple)