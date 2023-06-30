3TEETH Announces EndEx Album; “Scorpion” Video Streaming

Four years after the release of their last full-length album and with several teases of new music unleashed the past few months, 3Teeth is now sharing all the details behind their much-anticipated LP EndEx coming this fall.

EndEx will be released by Century Media Records on September 22, showcasing the modern industrial act at their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms.

After giving the first glimpse at the new material with the early release of “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9), 3Teeth re-emerged in May with more previews, including their gripping sonic salvo, “Merchant Of The Void” that touches on the bleak landscape of modern society amid A.I. takeovers and economic collapse.

Next came “Slum Planet” taking aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs. With today’s album announcement, 3Teeth shares the newest single for the moody missive “Scorpion,” a track in which the band’s instrumental arsenal is tempered by alluring female vocal chants that provide an ambient feel. It’s featured alongside a combustible video, with the band excavating deep desert secrets. It was helmed by director Vicente Cordero & 3Teeth frontman and creative lead Alexis Mincolla.

Says Mincolla, "The scorpion symbolizes the challenge to confront and integrate those parts of ourselves that we repress, ignore, or fear. It invites a descent into the depths of the personal and collective unconscious. Its venom is the entropic catalyst for the dissolution of old, rigid structures of the psyche, making room for rebirth. To acknowledge and embrace the scorpion is to accept the necessity of change."

Ahead of the release of EndEx in late September, 3Teeth will continue to release a new single every month. Other highlights on the album include a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” continuing 3Teeth’s penchant for aggressive reworks of pop songs, previously seen on Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz” and Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

To lay the foundation for the new material, 3Teeth migrated to the deserted quiet of Joshua Tree, escaping from the palpable anxiety of their hometown of Los Angeles for fresh new perspective. The material is currently being wrapped up with a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon Doom) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Says Gordon, “3Teeth are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

EndEx will be available in CD, Gatefold LP, and digital album formats. Special formats include:

Red LP (available at all EU outlets)

Red Smoke LP (available at all US outlets)

Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from 3TEETH)

Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from Revolver)

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Xenogenesis”

“Acme Death Machine”

“Slum Planet”

“What’s Left”

“Merchant Of The Void”

“Higher Than Death”

“ALI3N”

“Plutonomicon”

“Paralyze” (feat. Ho99o9)

“Scorpion”

“Drift”

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

“Scorpion”:

"Slum Planet":

"Merchant Of The Void":