3TEETH Launch Stripped-Back Single "Drift"; Music Video

Continuing with the series of monthly singles ahead of the release of new album EndEx in September, 3Teeth is sharing the brand-new track, "Drift". The single showcases a rare, stripped-back vibe for the modern industrial act, focussing on a more emotive, electro sound.

It’s paired with a music video that provides an intimate look at the five members in the studio. There’s slithering reptiles, plumes of fire, an arsenal of artillery, loads of tech wizardry and desolate desert landscapes, all shot out in California’s Joshua Tree where the band holed up to work on EndEx.

Mincolla explains the track: "Resignation is a testament to a life well-lived, a life unrestrained by fear or regret. It's the final triumphant flicker in the lantern, the last traces of a wild, fiery spirit burning brilliantly against the encroaching darkness as we drift from the mundane reality of flesh and bone, to the spectral void where consciousness floats freely, unencumbered by the constraints of our physical existence."

Watch the video for "Drift" below:

EndEx will be released by Century Media Records on September 22, showcasing the modern industrial act at their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms.

EndEx features the handiwork of a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) who produced several of the tracks, along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Ahead of the release of EndEx in late September, 3Teeth will release two more singles.

EndEx will be available in CD, Gatefold LP, and digital album formats. Special formats include:

- Red LP (available at all EU outlets)

- Red Smoke LP (available at all US outlets)

- Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from 3TEETH)

- Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from Revolver)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Xenogenesis”

“Acme Death Machine”

“Slum Planet”

“What’s Left”

“Merchant Of The Void”

“Higher Than Death”

“ALI3N”

“Plutonomicon”

“Paralyze” (feat. Ho99o9)

“Scorpion”

“Drift”

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

“Scorpion” video:

"Slum Planet" video:

"Merchant Of The Void" video:

Lineup:

Alexis Mincolla – vocals

Chase Brawner – guitars

Xavier Swafford – keyboards and synthesizer

Andrew Means – bass

Nick Rossi – drums

(Photo - Jim Louvau)