3TEETH Release New Single "Higher Than Death" Alongside Animated Lyric Video

There’s just a month to go until 3Teeth releases Endex, its first full-length album in four years. The opus arrives on September 22 via Century Media Records.

Continuing with the series of monthly singles ahead of the release, the modern industrial act today shares another new track, "Higher Than Death", paired with an animated lyric video allowing listeners to digest the lyrical venom of band frontman and mastermind, Alexis Mincolla.

Says Mincolla of the track, “The only clear view is from atop the mountain of your dead selves.”

EndEx features the handiwork of a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon Doom) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), who brings another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Early singles have included noisemaker "Paralyze" (featuring Ho99o9); the gripping sonic salvo, "Merchant of the Void", "Slum Planet", "Scorpion", and the stripped-back single, "Drift", which came paired with a video showing the band at work in the studio.

Ahead of the release of EndEx in late September, 3Teeth will release two more singles. Other highlights on the album include a cover of Tears For Fears’ "Everybody Wants To Rule The World", continuing 3Teeth’s penchant for aggressive reworks of pop songs, previously seen on Foster The People’s "Pumped Up Kicks", Sweet’s "Ballroom Blitz" and Dead Or Alive’s "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)".

EndEx will be available in CD, Gatefold LP, and digital album formats. Special formats include:

- Red LP (available at all EU outlets)

- Red Smoke LP (available at all US outlets)

- Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from 3TEETH)

- Utra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from Revolver)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Xenogenesis”

“Acme Death Machine”

“Slum Planet”

“What’s Left”

“Merchant Of The Void”

“Higher Than Death”

“ALI3N”

“Plutonomicon”

“Paralyze” (feat. Ho99o9)

“Scorpion”

“Drift”

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

"Drift" video:

“Scorpion” video:

"Slum Planet" video:

"Merchant Of The Void" video:

Lineup:

Alexis Mincolla – vocals

Chase Brawner – guitars

Xavier Swafford – keyboards and synthesizer

Andrew Means – bass

Nick Rossi – drums

(Photo - Jim Louvau)