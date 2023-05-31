3TEETH Share “Slum Planet” Single Feat. DOOM Composer MICK GORDON

As the assault on the world keeps coming, so does ripe new material from 3Teeth. Today, the modern industrial act provides another taste of their hotly anticipated new album via the release of "Slum Planet," featuring production from DOOM composer Mick Gordon. It’s featured alongside a gripping new video from one of Hollywood’s leading video directors, Matteo Santoro (who grew up with 3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla).

Repeating the anthemically charged chorus, “I don’t care if you live or you die, as long as you’re willing to buy,” the song takes aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs, further admonished in an attention-grabbing mid-track diatribe from frontman and creative lead, Alexis Mincolla.

Mincolla explains the track,

“An ecosystem? More like an ego-system. ‘Slum Planet’ is a monument to the hubris of mankind, to the ruthless exploitation of nature in the name of progress, to the willful blindness of those who chose profits over preservation.”

'Slum Planet' continues 3Teeth’s series of monthly teases leading up to their hotly anticipated fourth album coming late summer via Century Media Records (more details to be announced soon).

It follows the May 3 release of their explosive return with “Merchant Of The Void”.

To lay the foundation for the new material, 3Teeth migrated to the deserted quiet of Joshua Tree, escaping from the palpable anxiety of their hometown of Los Angeles for fresh new perspective. The material is currently being wrapped up with a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Says Gordon, “3Teeth are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts a course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

