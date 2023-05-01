5 of the Best Rock Songs Inspired by Satan’s Playground

They always say the devil works in mysterious ways and that’s certainly the case when it comes to inspiring the creative minds of rock band songwriters. In fact, some of the finest and most commercially successful classic and hard rock tracks have been about our dear friend Lucifer.

Hell’s Satanic Majesties Continue To Permeate Many Forms Of Pop Culture

The most popular devil-inspired rock songs revealed

Songs about the prospect of eternal damnation aren’t for everyone, granted. However, there must be a reason why this theme has performed so well in the charts through the years. Below, we celebrate the best tracks you can mosh to with your pitchfork in hand.

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

AC/DC’s Highway to Hell album is up there with one of its best releases. Its title track still stands the test of time today. This time, hell was the metaphor for the band’s gruelling tour schedule. Band member Angus Young had previously said he and his pals were on a highway to hell promoting their new music, with the gnarly vocals and high-voltage chorus bringing the aggression.

Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden’s 1982 hit Number of the Beast was based on a bad dream that Steve Harris had endured just hours after watching the iconic horror movie Damien: Omen II. VH1’s 40 Greatest Metal Songs ranked this track as number seven on the all-time list. The track is still relevant in popular culture, having featured in games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, Rock Band and Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock.

Heaven and Hell – Black Sabbath

The title song of the Birmingham band’s highly-rated ninth record, Heaven and Hell was written almost exclusively by new band member Ronnie James Dio. Dio said in an interview on the Friday Rock Show on BBC Radio 1 that the lyrics are designed to inspire the next generation to dream big and hold onto those aspirations, even if people try to steal them. When performed live, this song normally features harrowing apparitions of a demonic and angelic kind, as well as an extra-long guitar solo.

Hell Awaits – Slayer

Hell Awaits was the second album from thrash metal icons Slayer. The 1985 release included a title track to open things up on Side One. This track lyrically describes Satan himself, as well as other demonic aspects of hell. The chilling “join us” line that plays on reverse in the background creates that sense of panic and hysteria.

Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones

Fresh out of the Stones’ album, Beggar’s Banquet, Sympathy for the Devil is simplicity personified. It’s one of the easiest but catchiest tunes a songwriter could think of, with only a few chords that combine to create the perfect mellow mood. Jagger sings from a first-person perspective of the devil incarnate, having been inspired by French poet Baudelaire.

This quintet of devil-inspired rock songs should be at the front and center of any Halloween party playlist.

(Photo Source: Unsplash)