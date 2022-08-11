6 Key Ways To Improve Your Money Mindset

Money is something we all use. Yet, most people have fears around it that hold them back from growing and changing the wealth they can have in the world. What is money mindset? Our financial mindset is how we think about money, how much we trust it, and how we approach money in our lives. Here are six key ways how to change your mindset about money and achieve your financial goals.

Key Tips to Create a Positive Money Mindset

A healthy money mindset is the foundation of a healthy financial life. It's not just about being able to make good decisions with your money; it's also about believing that you can. Here are six key ways to improve money mindsets.

1. Invest Invest Invest

Investing is one way of changing your money mindset. When it comes to investing, people use many strategies — some choose stocks, others choose bonds, and still, others choose mutual funds or ETFs (exchange-traded funds). The critical point is that investing is important because it allows us to grow our money over time through compound interest. This is the interest we earn on our original investment, plus all the interest we've made on previous investments. And while investing can be complex, there are plenty of resources out there that can help you and learn how to change your money mindset.

2. Be Realistic About Your Income and Expenses

The first step to a money-making mindset is understanding where your money is going each month. Start by keeping track of all the money coming in – from paychecks and tax returns to gifts and inheritances. Track all the money going out – including rent or mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, and everything else. Add up all your income sources, then subtract all your expenses to get your monthly net income. If you're negative, meaning you spent more than you earned, it's time to start cutting back on spending until you're back in the black.

3. Set Specific Savings Goals

The best-making money mentality is setting specific savings goals. You might have heard about saving for retirement and emergencies, but did you know there are other types of savings accounts? Start by creating a budget and listing all your expenses, from rent to groceries, then start saving for each. Set up separate bank accounts for each type of expense and make sure they’re easily accessible so that you don’t spend the money before it lands in the account.

4. Pay Off Debt

If you're carrying a credit card or other types of debt, paying it off is the best option to improve your financial situation and your positive money mindset. It's a big step toward getting out of the pressure of monthly payments on balances that keep going up. Not only will getting rid of those bills help you sleep better at night, but it will also allow you to focus on saving and investing instead of stressing about what you owe.

5. Automate Your Finances

It's easy to forget about your finances when more pressing issues are at hand. But if you don't automate them, there's no way to set aside money for savings or other long-term goals without taking time away from the more pressing matters of the day. Create an automatic transfer from every paycheck into a savings account or retirement fund. Set up automatic bill payments, so money is taken out before it hits your checking account. This will help develop a big money mindset and keep things running smoothly without requiring constant attention from you.

6. Make a Budget

Budgeting is one of the best money mindset exercises you can practise. A budget helps keep track of income and expenses and enables you to understand where your money goes every month. You can either use an app like Mint or simply write down all of your spendings in a notebook, having a budget will help you learn more about where that cash goes each month.