7 Cool Pop Songs For Learning English Easily

It's great to use songs to practice a wide range of language skills, and songs are a great source of 'real-life' language. Most importantly, Songs for learning English are fun! We can all comprehend and relate to it no matter what language we speak. The English you hear in songs is often difficult to understand, even if music is so universal.

There are times when English songs on the radio sound like gibberish, and the language is difficult to understand. The most accessible English songs you'll ever hear are the ones that are easy to understand yet catchy enough to keep you dancing and singing all day long. Pop (popular) music plays a key role in this. There's a good chance you won't even realize you're learning!

Listening to English songs while following along with the lyrics is a great way to learn actively. This article has a link to the video and lyrics for every song. The vocabulary section of this article has a list you can use to keep track of any new words you discover, especially those related to the song's topic. Also, you can use the links included in this article's grammar section from English Tutors to perform more exercises to practice the structures mentioned in the song.

Cool pop songs that help to learn English

The following songs will help you learn English with fun, popular, and easy tunes.

1. "Always on My Mind" - Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is well-known as the King of Rock and Roll in the English-speaking world. It's an English song about love, and Elvis sings about always thinking about the woman he loves despite feeling that he ignores her. "I am always thinking about you," the song's title is an English idiom. With lyrics such as "maybe I didn't treat you quite as good as I should have | you were always on my mind," learning English idioms, seeing negative sentences, and observing past tense verbs is easy with this song.

2. "Just the Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

The second song on our list is Bruno Mars 'Just the Way You Are.' The simple present can be practiced without difficult accents or phrasal verbs by learning this catchy song by Bruno Marz. Bruno Mars will help you improve your English in a better way or mood.

3. "Beautiful Day" – U2

The difficulty level of this song is a little higher than the previous ones. This song offers an excellent opportunity to learn a figurative and poetic language with lyrics like "The heart is a bloom."

Positive, happy, and appreciating your life are the song's themes. You will still enjoy the song despite not understanding all the lyrics. In times like this, you can think about what the song means when the easy lyrics give you an earworm. That is why learning English with songs is so fun and easy to grasp.

4. "We're Going to Be Friends" –The White Stripes

This song brings back memories of being young and innocent. It's simple sound and lyrics about school activities give it a really easy listening quality. For instance, books, pens, and uniforms are mentioned as part of how to spell. It's okay to watch the video for this song, but it only shows a guy playing guitar as a girl (Meg White) lies on a sofa. A fan-made video with pictures of the vocabulary in the song is available for those who want something more visual.

5. "Budapest" - George Ezra

Budapest by George Ezra is an excellent choice for intermediate learners because it lists everything the popstar would leave for his partner if he died. This song's quick pace allows you to practice the second conditional and the expected English contraction 'I'd.' Practice George Ezra's Budapest vocabulary.

6. "Californication" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

What do you think about your understanding of English? You might want to try listening to Californication without reading any of the lyrics. Is everything you have read and understood clear to you? I don't think so.

It is difficult to listen to this song, even if you are a native English speaker. The lyrics are complex, not because it is bad music, but because of the complexity of the lyrics. The complexity of this piece is beautiful. The word Californication became famous because of this song. Even though it was released in the year 2000, it still reflects the modern society we live in. What is the importance of learning foreign languages from French Tutors? Well, it teaches you how to give a new life to words you thought you knew already.

7. "Manic Monday" –The Bangles

It may be a bit complex, and the vocabulary may be an advanced form for beginner learners, but the content is focused where it needs to be to help English learners. It provides a useful vocabulary for day-to-day routines and outlines typical daily routines. It's Sunday, after all, and who doesn't want that? Today is a fun day.

The past tense and the past progressive of this song is also a good example of how it works. There are two types of past progressive: the present participle of a verb that ends with "ing" and the past tense of the verb. It can be seen in the song's first verse, which says, "I was kissing Valentino by a crystal blue Italian stream."

Conclusion

All of the Songs for learning English listed above are great in their own way. The list we have compiled is not solely based on our personal preferences. Several songs on the list have received critical acclaim and have great lyrics. You will have a good time listening to this music, but you will also be able to improve your English language skills while enjoying listening to it. Songs are easy to remember, so try listening to them to enhance your skills anytime, whether you are doing home chores, resting in bed, or enjoying the park. You can increase your vocabulary by listening to any song with words.