70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 - Round 11 Pre Cruise Parties Video

Sailors from all over the world flew to Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, in anticipation of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. Miami Beach is a premiere tourist destination and is home to numerous nightclubs, world class hotels, fantastic restaurants, and of course one of America’s most famous beaches.

This year saw the return of Sailors and Survivors from 71 nations represented, who take over Miami Beach in a sea of black t-shirts.

The pre Cruise events such as the beach party occur throughout the day and last well into the night. Sailors prepare themselves for Embarkation Day which begins the next day in anticipation of Round 11 of 70000 Tons Of Metal. Spirits are high and everyone is excited to return to sea for the Ultimate Heavy Metal Vacation of a lifetime.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 World Class Artists play 120+ Concerts for only 3,000 Sailors on a luxurious Cruise Ship sailing from Florida.