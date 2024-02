70000 Tons Of Metal 2024: Day 1 Recap Video Released

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Organizers have released the video below, stating: "PortMiami awaits the arrival of sailors, who are set to embark on the Ultimate Heavy Metal Vacation. There, they will have the opportunity to witness over 60 world-class heavy metal bands perform and mingle with their beloved artists. As Sailors, Artists, and Crew members make their way across the gangway, they are enthusiastically welcomed aboard the Freedom of the Seas by our Heavy Metal ambassadors, the Pool Team.

The construction of our crown jewel, the Pool Deck stage, the Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Sail the Open Seas, is underway thanks to our dedicated crew members. Concerts will commence at different venues right after we depart from PortMiami in the late afternoon."

Watch a Pre-Cruise Parties recap video below:

With the recent completion of the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival, details of next year's cruise have emerged.

Sailors, brace yourselves for another epic voyage! The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

