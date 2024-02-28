70000 Tons Of Metal 2024: Day 2 Recap Video Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Organizers have released the Day 2 Recap video below, stating: The construction of the Pool Deck stage is complete, and is now primed to host electrifying concerts! This magnificent structure is The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage structure to sail the Open Seas, and is the Crown Jewel of 70000 Tons Of Metal. The Pool Deck stage was ready for Day 2 performances thanks to the efforts of a dedicated crew of over 100 staff members working tirelessly through the night. Enjoying the warm Caribbean sun while watching your favorite metal bands perform is truly unbeatable. Sailors can rock out on the Pool Deck knowing they are safe from UV rays thanks to the Pool Girls and Pool Boys, our international ambassadors of Heavy Metal, who offer sunscreen for protection.

Day 2 of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 is packed with meet and greets, giving Sailors the chance to interact with all 60+ artists on board. Sailors bring a variety of merchandise, including CDs, vinyl albums, flags, and more, for their Heavy Metal heroes to sign. There were also several Artist Clinics and events hosted during the day including Alexander Krull of Leaves' Eyes hosting a very special History of Vikings Showcase!"

Watch the Day 1 recap video below:

Watch a Pre-Cruise Parties recap video:

With the recent completion of the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival, details of next year's cruise have emerged.

Sailors, brace yourselves for another epic voyage! The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

