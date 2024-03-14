70000 Tons Of Metal 2024: Day 4 Recap Video Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Organizers have released the Day 4 Recap video below, stating: "A variety of activities took place, including our infamous Belly Flop Contest, which featured a distinguished panel of artists as judges, and Jamming in International Waters – All Star Jam hosted by Alex Krull of Leaves' Eyes and Kristin Starkey of Temperance.

"Closing out the Pool Deck Stage, The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas, was the iconic band Angra. Following their performance, the Skipper talked to the crowd, which we fondly call the United Nations of Heavy Metal at Sea. A total of 71 countries were present at 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024, showcasing an incredible gathering of Heavy Metal enthusiasts and artists.

"As the event draws to a close, Sailors unite at the Solarium for a special edition of 70000 Tons Of Karaoke, where musicians and Sailors alike sing their favorite tunes until the break of dawn.

"Featured performances from Day 4 include: Lord Of The Lost, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Angra."

With the recent completion of the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival, details of next year's cruise have emerged.

Sailors, brace yourselves for another epic voyage! The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

