7DAYS Feat. Former CANDLEMASS, NARNIA Members Streaming “Redeemer” Lyric Video

The Swedish melodic metal project 7days have released a lyric video for "Redeemer", the first single from their upcoming remixed and remastered debut album The Weight Of The World.

The Weight Of The World was originally released in 2006, and the second album Into Forever in 2010. Remixed and remastered versions of both albums will be released on CD and digital on May 28 via Ulterium Records.

7days was founded by guitar player Markus Sigfridsson (Darkwater, Harmony, All Things Fallen) and also features Thomas Vikström (Therion, ex- Candlemass) on vocals, Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt, ex-Narnia, Harmony) on bass and Daniel Flores (The Murder Of My Sweet, Mind's Eye) on drums.

Both new versions features updated artwork by Markus Sigfridsson. The Weight Of The World features the bonus track "Equinox" originally included on the Japanese version of the album and "Into Forever" features the bonus track "Frontier".

Kaspar Dahlqvist (ShadowQuest, Dionysus) performs keyboard solos on both releases, and guests on "Into Forever" also includes Christian Liljegren (Narnia, DivineFire, Audiovision), Erik Tordsson (All Things Fallen, End of September) and Caroline Sigfridsson.