96 BITTER BEINGS Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates
June 16, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Los Angeles rock band 96 Bitter Beings has announced a massive tour of North America in support of their critically lauded new album, Synergy Restored, that's available now from Nuclear Blast Records. In addition to performing songs from the new record, revered vocalist/guitarist Deron Miller (former songwriter and vocalist for CKY) and band will be playing Cky's acclaimed album Infiltrate•Destroy•Rebuild in its entirety. Tour kicks off August 4th in Eugene, OR. Tickets on sale soon.
Commenting on the tour, Miller states:
"I can’t wait to go back out and play through the entire Infiltrate Destroy Rebuild album. That part of my life is so precious to me. I never thought that album was the peak of any band’s creativity, but it was the peak of our ability to take advantage of the mainstream shot we were given. Bookended by the new album Synergy Restored. All amazing songs. It’s the soundtrack to the lives of my favorite people. The fans."
Order Synergy Restored here.
Dates:
August
3 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
4 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's
5 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
6 - Seattle, WA - Substation
7 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
8 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room
9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
13 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
14 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
15 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
16 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
19 - Bangor, ME - Queen City Cinema Club
20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft @ The Chance
21 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
26 - Cleveland, OH - No Class
27 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
28 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
30 - Austin, TX - The Parish
31 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
September
1 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room
2 – Los Angeles, CA – Harvard & Stone
3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Dive Bar