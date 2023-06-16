96 BITTER BEINGS Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Los Angeles rock band 96 Bitter Beings has announced a massive tour of North America in support of their critically lauded new album, Synergy Restored, that's available now from Nuclear Blast Records. In addition to performing songs from the new record, revered vocalist/guitarist Deron Miller (former songwriter and vocalist for CKY) and band will be playing Cky's acclaimed album Infiltrate•Destroy•Rebuild in its entirety. Tour kicks off August 4th in Eugene, OR. Tickets on sale soon.

Commenting on the tour, Miller states:

"I can’t wait to go back out and play through the entire Infiltrate Destroy Rebuild album. That part of my life is so precious to me. I never thought that album was the peak of any band’s creativity, but it was the peak of our ability to take advantage of the mainstream shot we were given. Bookended by the new album Synergy Restored. All amazing songs. It’s the soundtrack to the lives of my favorite people. The fans."

Order Synergy Restored here.

Dates:

August

3 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

4 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

5 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - Substation

7 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

8 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

14 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

15 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

16 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

17 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

19 - Bangor, ME - Queen City Cinema Club

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft @ The Chance

21 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps

22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

26 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

27 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

28 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - The Parish

31 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

September

1 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Harvard & Stone

3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Dive Bar