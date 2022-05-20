96 BITTER BEINGS Feat. CKY Founder Sign With Nuclear Blast

Revered Los Angeles rock band 96 Bitter Beings has officially joined Nuclear Blast. Formed in 2016 by ex-CKY founder, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Deron Miller, the band plans to release, Synergy Restored, their long-awaited follow-up to 2018's widely praised debut Camp Pain, later this year. In the meantime, they'll be hitting the road with Howling Giant this summer performing their first shows in years.

Commenting on the signing to Nuclear Blast, Miller states:

"Nuclear Blast has always been the most personable label I’ve ever worked with. They stuck around and persevered through all of the hard times that hit heavy rock and metal over the years. They’re still here because they always put their love of what they do ahead of scrounging around frantically to make a quick buck. I have 27 years behind me working with various labels, major and independent, and they’re all gone. The people are gone. Nuclear has been the only constant. Passion, perseverance and refusing defeat are the keys to longevity in anything you do, so that makes us the perfect match. The band and I are thrilled to be working with rock and metal heads I’ve known and respected for decades… Still just as hungry, ambitious and excited to see what the future holds as we are."

Purchase concert tickets at bnds.us.

Dates:

July

21 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

22 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

23 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

With Howling Giant:

July

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

26 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

27 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Live

29 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

30 - Sioux City, IA - Four Winds Festival

31 - Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

August

2 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

3 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

4 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

5 - Hallam, PA - Tourist Inn

6 - Akron, OH - The Empire

7 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

10 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo

11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

13 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Soulbelly

19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

20 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

21 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go