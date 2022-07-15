96 BITTER BEINGS Set November Release Date For Synergy Restored Album; "Vaudeville's Revenge" Single And Music Video Out Now

Hot on the heels of their recent signing to Nuclear Blast Records, revered Los Angeles rock band, 96 Bitter Beings, has announced plans to release their eagerly-awaited, second full-length album, Synergy Restored, on November 4. The former CKY frontman, Deron Miller and crew have offered up a taste of what's to come with the new single "Vaudeville's Revenge," which is available for streaming now and accompanied by the music video below.

Years in the making, 96 Bitter Beings' Synergy Restored is 11 songs of relentless power and vibe. Four-on-the-floor, fuzzy and visceral, proper rock n’ roll made by an actual band, rather than a bunch of over-processed samples and otherwise stale shenanigans. Songs like “Vaudeville’s Revenge,” “90 Car Pile-Up,” and “Wish Me Dead” offer vivid reminders of the truth-telling prowess of guitars, bass, and drums. Miller is on fire, weaponizing the same knack for memorable musical epiphanies behind projects like Foreign Objects, World Under Blood and CKY.

Pre-order the new album here.

Synergy Restored tracklisting:

"Vaudeville's Revenge"

"Wish Me Dead"

"Fire Skyline"

"Throw Yourself Inside"

"90 Car Pile Up"

"Bedtime Story"

"Bloodrock Mania"

"Slither Away"

"Taken By Surprise"

"Adios Amigo"

"Conditioned Or Unconditional"

"Vaudeville's Revenge" video:

96 Bitter Beings will hit the road this summer with Howling Giant in support of the new record. Details and tickets here.

Deron Miller gives his life to the riff. Unrestrained by industry expectations and genre limitations, the boundlessly prolific guitarist and voice behind multiple beloved projects is best known as the founder, frontman, and songwriter in CKY. His authentic and effortlessly hooky heavy rock obsession returns with 96 Bitter Beings. Reinvigorated and ready to rumble all over again, Miller roars back with the same reverence for riffage that made underground hits out of CKY anthems like “Flesh Into Gear,” “Escape From Hellview,” and “Disengage the Simulator” from 1998 till 2011.

The familiar warmth, feel, groove, and unapologetic honesty which drove the song “96 Quite Bitter Beings” to 54 million streams (on Spotify alone) permeates the pair of albums unleashed by 96BB.

A successful crowdfunding campaign saw Miller, guitarist Kenneth Hunter, bassist Shaun Luera and Shaun’s brother, drummer Tim, conjure up 2018’s "Camp Pain" in limited release. North American touring followed, wrapping up shortly before the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“After CKY and a short break, I decided to continue, without changing the sound,” Miller explains. “Because that’s what I do. It’s what I love to do and what people say I do well. All of the guys who got in the band with me are great musicians. And each of them is hungry. They have priorities and ambitions about being in a rock band, no matter the grim state of pop music out there. If we can bring rock and metal back to the mainstream, in some way, that’s the dream.”

96 Bitter Beings lineup:

Deron Miller - Vocals/Guitar

Kenneth Hunter - Guitar

Shaun Luera - Bass

Tim Luera - Drums