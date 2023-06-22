"A Concert For The Center" Feat. RINGO STARR, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, JOE BONAMASSA, TOTO And Others To Benefit The Ed Asner Family Center

A Concert for the Ed Asner Family Center, featuring a lineup of legendary talent coming together in support of The Ed Asner Family Center is set to take place at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on September 9. The all-star lineup features iconic performances from Ringo Starr, Stone Temple Pilots, Joe Bonamassa, Toto, Colin Hay and Hoobastank with each artist playing three songs with an all-star band.

Tickets will be available here on Friday, June 23, at 10 AM.

“We are absolutely thrilled and profoundly grateful for this outstanding lineup of artists showing their support for The Ed Asner Family Center Charity Benefit Concert,” said Matthew Asner and Navah Paskowitz-Asner, The Founders of The Ed Asner Family Center. “We would like to express our deepest appreciation for Steve Lukather. His passion, dedication and world-renowned talent have been an inspiration to us all and have helped bring our vision to life. It's not just about his virtuosity as a guitarist, but also about his incredible heart. His commitment to our cause has moved us beyond words. Together, we are changing lives and making a difference for those who need it most. Thank you, Steve, for standing with us on this journey.”

Steve Lukather shares, “I am honored to be a part of this event as the cause is very close to my heart. The Center has done unbelievable, incredible things for my son Bodhi. May it be a source of support for families forever.”

The Concert for the Center will raise much-needed funds for the programs of The Ed Asner Center. This show is produced by Nederlander Concerts.