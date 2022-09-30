A KILLER'S CONFESSION Launch "Be My Witness" Music Video
September 30, 2022, 13 minutes ago
A Killer's Confession have released a new tune, "Be My Witness". The song was written by Waylon Reavis, Morgan Bauer and Shawn Iannazzo. Stream it on all DSPs here, and watch a video below.
The band are currently out on tour as special guests with the Indian folk metal band, Bloodywood, who are on their first-ever US tour. Dates are listed below.
September
30 - The Middle East Downstairs - Cambridge, MA
October
1 - The Gramercy Theater - New York, NY
3 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)
4 - The Turf Club - St. Paul, MN
6 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
9 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA
10 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA (SOLD OUT)
11 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
13 - Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX
A Killer's Confession have released three albums since forming back in 2016 Unbroken (2017), The Indifference Of Good Men (2019) and Remember (2021).
Waylon Reavis, prior to forming A Killer's Confession, spent a decade (2004-2015) as Mushroomhead's vocalist and appeared on three albums The Righteous & The Butterfly (2014), Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children (2010) and Savior Sorrow (2006).