A KILLER'S CONFESSION Release New Video / Single Featuring CHAD GRAY

A Killer's Confession, the band led by vocalist Waylon Reavis, have released its brand new single “Tell Your Soul", featuring Hellyeah and Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray today via Wake Up! Music Rocks. The single is from the band's third album, Remember, coming out later this year.

“This song was an amazing collaboration between Sahaj Ticotin, Chad Gray, and myself,” states Waylon Reavis. "It was an honor to work with such true professional artists on such a powerful song. I hope everyone can feel the raw emotion and are moved just like I am when they listen. This song is about forgiveness and acceptance of one's own shortcomings. I want to thank Chad and Sahaj for being such great friends and recording this song with me. Wombat absolutely crushed this video. Amazing talent all the way around!"

“Waylon has wanted to do a song with me for a very long time, and earlier this year, we tried, but the song just didn’t fit either one of us,” says Chad Gray. “So we went back to the drawing board with Sahaj Ticotin. The song really spoke to me, so we went for it. Everything just seems to fall into place. I’m really excited about this release. My boy Wombat absolutely killed the video. I’m stoked for this song to drop. It’s a nice prelude to some more solo stuff I have on the way. I can’t wait for you all to hear this. Enjoy.”

A Killer's Confession is on tour now with Gemini Syndrome. This summer, the band will be playing several festivals, including Orlando Metal Fest, Metal In The Mountains, Incarceration Festival (with Mudvayne), and a sold-out hometown show in Akron, OH, on August 6th to celebrate the release of the new single.