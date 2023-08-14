A LIGHT DIVIDED Release New Single "Rain" To All Major Platforms; Visualizer Streaming

A Light Divided have released their latest single, "Rain", to all major platforms. The single was produced by Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, Motionless in White, Saul). In support of the single, the band will hit the road this August with Rise Among Rivals.

“The concept of 'Rain' originally came about in 2021 but it never felt quite right. After a series of reworks with longtime producer Kile Odell and Zach Williams, we decided to strip it down and put all the focus on the vocals and the message. For me, that was the most important part. We also liked the idea of hiding these dark, sarcastic lyrics inside an upbeat song. Lyrically, 'Rain' is about the silent suffering of battling a depressive episode while simultaneously seeming okay to to the outside world,” says the band's vocalist Jaycee Clark.

A Light Divided is led by the powerhouse vocals of front woman Jaycee Clark with instrumentation from drummer Adam Smith along with guitarists Doug Weichbrodt and Scott Vallina. Together, they create a unique blend of rock and metal with a pop sensibility.

Through their electrifying live performances, A Light Divided has garnered a devoted following, steadily growing their underground army of fans. Their high-energy shows have earned them coveted spots at major festivals such as Vans Warped Tour, Blue Ridge Rock Fest, and Cadott, WI's Rock Fest. Additionally, they have shared the stage with esteemed national acts like In This Moment, Motionless In White, August Burns Red, Lacuna Coil, Diamante, 10 Years and many more.

In addition to their successful touring endeavours across the country, their most recent single “Inhale/Exhale” impressively climbed to #9 on the billboard top singles chart beating their previous single “Radio Silence” debut at #55.

A Light Divided has also achieved over 2.8 million Spotify streams, won the "Best Rock Video" award at the 2019 Carolina Music Awards for “Scars Of You”. Jaycee Clark further showcased her versatility by lending her voice to AEW wrestler Leyla Hirsch's entrance theme, "Legitimate," as seen on TNT.

A Light Divided is:

Vocals - Jaycee Clark

Guitar - Doug Weichbrodt

Guitar - Scott Vallina

Drums - Adam Smith