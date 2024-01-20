A Look Inside The DEF LEPPARD Album Dubbed "Relentlessly Upbeat" By PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"How do you follow up the biggest album of your career, a legitimate '80s landmark album, when two of your bandmates have gone MIA? That’s the situation today’s band, Def Leppard was grappling with as they gathered to write their 5th studio album, Adrenalize. Tragically, one member, guitarist Steve Clark, was lost to the grips of alcoholism. And the other, the “so-called” 6th member, legendary producer Mutt Lange to an entirely different artist (Bryan Adams). If you didn’t know better, you might guess this record would be their darkest offering. The thought had crossed their mind. Instead, Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, and Rick Allen composed a relentlessly upbeat collection of life-affirming rock and roll… A pure adrenaline rush starting with their first hit, ' Let’s Get Rocked'. The problem was the timing was a little bit off it came right when their brand of feelgood, Highly produced rock was nearly extinct. What would happen to this band in the changed musical environment when grunge ruled? I actually ask lead singer Joe Elliot next and he gets a little pissed."