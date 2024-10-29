A Nightmare On Elm Street Legends DON DOKKEN And Original "Freddy Krueger" ROBERT ENGLUND Talk Horror & Music; Video

Gibson TV has shared the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Watch as Robert Englund talks about his father’s friend, a B-29 pilot, whose son introduced him to early rock ‘n’ roll, and how this “cool kid” whose bedroom sound system blasted Duane Eddy’s 'Rebel Rouser' and Link Wray’s 'Rumble'—hit Robert like a lightning bolt, eventually fuelling his appreciation of heavy music which would later blend perfectly with the dark intensity he would bring to the screen as the iconic Freddy Krueger.

"Don Dokken, the man behind the song song 'Dream Warriors' for A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors talks about growing up in a foster home where music was an escape and a world of possibilities. He talks about saving up to buy his first records, listening to singles on a turntable in the garage and eventually finding his first guitar in a local pawn shop. Don recalls trips to San Francisco’s legendary Fillmore with friends where he saw bands like The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Cream, The Doors and even Jimi Hendrix by the time he was 13.

