A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - New Album To Be Released In September 2021; Now Available For Pre-Order

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced their new album, Infernum In Terra, for September 24th, 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV.

Infernum In Terra is the fourth studioalbum by the band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato and has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (California,USA) while the artwork was done by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Ireland).

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach," says Abruscato. He adds: "There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!"

Infernum In Terra is available for pre-order here.

A Pale Horse Named Death have also announced their new single, "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)" for May 28th. You can pre-save the new single here.

Tracklist

"Infernum"

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)"

"Cast Out From The Sky"

"Shards Of Glass"

"Lucifer's Sun"

"It Is Done"

"Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)"

"Slave To The Master"

"Devil's Deed"

"Reflections Of The Dead"

"Souls In The Abyss"