A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Release New Single "Shards Of Glass"; Audio

A Pale Horse Named Death, the doom metal band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato, have released their new single, "Shards Of Glass". It's the second single taken from the upcoming album Infernum In Terra, out September 24 via Long Branch Records / SPV.

Sal Abruscato about the new single: “This song refers to the mental and emotional abuse that happens in a family setting. Tiptoeing around a family member that causes only emotional damage to you and your family, whatever they touch they destroy, whatever they say about your character is a lie and no one trusts what you are saying is true. You get this feeling that the broken glass you walk on is what lies in their wake of destruction."

Infernum In Terra is the fourth studio album from A Pale Horse Named Death, and has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (California,USA) while the artwork was done by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Ireland).

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach," says Abruscato. He adds: "There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!"

Tracklisting:

"Infernum"

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)"

"Cast Out From The Sky"

"Shards Of Glass"

"Lucifer's Sun"

"It Is Done"

"Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)"

"Slave To The Master"

"Devil's Deed"

"Reflections Of The Dead"

"Souls In The Abyss"

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)":

A Pale Horse Named Death lineup:

Sal Abruscato - Vocals Guitar

Eddie Heedles - Guitar

Joe Taylor - Guitar

Chris Hamilton - Drums

Oddie McLaughlin - Bass