A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Share New Single "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)"; Audio

A Pale Horse Named Death, the doom metal band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato, have released their new single "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)". The new track is the first offering from the band's upcoming studio album, Infernum In Terra, out September 24 via Long Branch Records/SPV.

Stream "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)" below, and pre-order the new album here.

Sal Abruscato about the new single: "'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)' is about feeling lost with your emotions and beliefs with the outside world, you're on the verge of snapping, feeling alone and that’s the moment where you need to dig deep with your self, focus on what makes you feel better, ignore the rest who do not help. In a nutshell believe in your self and you can achieve anything!"

Infernum In Terra is the fourth studio album from A Pale Horse Named Death, and has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (California,USA) while the artwork was done by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Ireland).

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach," says Abruscato. He adds: "There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!"

Tracklisting:

"Infernum"

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)"

"Cast Out From The Sky"

"Shards Of Glass"

"Lucifer's Sun"

"It Is Done"

"Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)"

"Slave To The Master"

"Devil's Deed"

"Reflections Of The Dead"

"Souls In The Abyss"

A Pale Horse Named Death lineup:

Sal Abruscato - Vocals Guitar

Eddie Heedles - Guitar

Joe Taylor - Guitar

Chris Hamilton - Drums

Oddie McLaughlin - Bass