A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Share New Single “Reflections Of The Dead”

A Pale Horse Named Death, the doom metal band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato, have released their new single and accompanying music video for "Reflections Of The Dead". It's the third single taken from the band's upcoming album, Infernum In Terra, which comes out September 24, 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV.

The music video was directed by Joel Nilsson and assistant director Tony Julien Jelencovich.

Abruscato about the new single:

“For me, this is simply one of the best doom songs I have ever written. Nothing extravagant, just heavy, moody, and dark. It's about a person with deep depression that has the ability to see the dead wherever they look. The gift tortures them, but they're so enamored by it that they want to crossover and join that dimension. Leave behind this cruel raging world!"

Infernum In Terra is the fourth studio album from A Pale Horse Named Death, and has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (California,USA) while the artwork was done by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Ireland).

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach," says Abruscato. He adds: "There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!"

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Infernum"

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)"

"Cast Out From The Sky"

"Shards Of Glass"

"Lucifer's Sun"

"It Is Done"

"Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)"

"Slave To The Master"

"Devil's Deed"

"Reflections Of The Dead"

"Souls In The Abyss"

"Reflections Of The Dead":

"Believe In Something (You Are Lost)":

A Pale Horse Named Death lineup:

Sal Abruscato - Vocals Guitar

Eddie Heedles - Guitar

Joe Taylor - Guitar

Chris Hamilton - Drums

Oddie McLaughlin - Bass