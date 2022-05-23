A PERFECT CIRCLE’s BILLY HOWERDEL Debuts "Beautiful Mistake"

Billy Howerdel has revealed a third track from his eagerly-awaited solo album, What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings / Rise Records / BMG), with today’s arrival of “Beautiful Mistake”.

“Beautiful Mistake” is the first of three additional songs that the A Perfect Circle guitar player plans to unveil each week in the lead-up to the June 10 album release with “Selfish Hearts” debuting on May 27, and “The Same Again” arriving on June 3.

“We’re often too hard on ourselves,” says Howerdel in reference to the theme behind the song. “The Japanese philosophy Kintsugi, the Appreciation of Imperfection, inspired a new way for me to reflect on mistakes. Forgiving others can often be easier than forgiving ourselves.”

Howerdel previously shared the songs “Poison Flowers”, as well as “Free And Weightless”, both can be enjoyed below.

What Normal Was album pre-orders and pre-saves, which include an array of limited-edition vinyl variants, and other physical formats, are available here.

What Normal Was tracklisting:

"Selfish Heart"

"Free And Weightless"

"Ani"

"Beautiful Mistake"

"The Same Again"

"Poison Flowers"

"Follower"

"Bring Honor Back Home"

"EXP"

"Stars"

"Poison Flowers" video:

"Free And Weightless" video:

Howerdel also recently announced an extensive North American tour in support of the forthcoming album, with the six-week trek kicking off on June 11 in Ventura, CA and including two dates with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Tickets, and VIP packages, for all headlining dates are on-sale now. For tickets and ticket info, including VIP packages, please visit billyhowerdel.com.

Tour dates:

June

11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

14 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

16 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

19 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Chicago, IL - Cabaret Metro

29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

July

1 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

2 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

3 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

5 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

6 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

16 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

17 - Austin, TX - Emos

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

* with Puscifer

New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Billy Howerdel has quietly asserted himself as an alternative music auteur whose knack for massive hooks believes a keen emotional understanding and sonic acuity. Devoting his life to music after witnessing Pink Floyd live, he acted as something of a behind-the-scenes journeyman, working as an in-demand touring and studio tech for the likes of David Bowie, Guns N’ Roses, and Nine Inch Nails.

Striking up a friendship with Maynard James Keenan when Tool opened for Fishbone (for whom Billy served as a tech), he occupied a room in a North Hollywood cottage with Maynard. Billy founded A Perfect Circle with Maynard in 1999. The group’s seminal full-length debut, Mer de Noms, went platinum and made history as the “highest Billboard Top 200 bow for a rock band’s debut.” They followed it with the platinum Thirteenth Step [2003] and gold Emotive [2004]. The group made their return with 2018’s Eat The Elephant, marking their fourth consecutive Top 5 debut on the Top 200.

In between, Billy’s music has also appeared in video games and on the big screen. During 2008, he made his first solo statement under the moniker Ashes Divide with Keep Telling Myself It’s Alright. In the next decade, the album quietly pervaded as a cult favorite with millions of streams and the odd sold out “reunion” show. On his 2022 proper full-length solo debut, What Normal Was [Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG], he inhabits a space that’s reverent of his past, present, and future all at once. After all of these years, songs, and shows, Billy is ready to introduce himself.

(Photo - Erica Weitz)