A PERFECT CIRCLE’s BILLY HOWERDEL Releases "Ari" Music Video

Billy Howerdel, the A Perfect Circle songwriter/multi-instrumentalist whose recently released album, What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/BMG) is a nod to the music Howerdel was influenced by, post-punk and new wave, has released a Mynxii White (Korn, Andy Black, Tinashe) directed video for the song “Ani”. Watch below.

The four-plus minute film utilizes low-key lighting, giving the dramatic story line an eerie wash of ambient street lighting. The fiery narrative is juxtaposed with footage of Howerdel recounting the story via the song’s lyrics.

What Normal Was can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Selfish Heart"

"Free And Weightless"

"Ani"

"Beautiful Mistake"

"The Same Again"

"Poison Flowers"

"Follower"

"Bring Honor Back Home"

"EXP"

"Stars"

“Free And Weightless” video:

“The Same Again” visualizer:

“Selfish Hearts” visualizer:

“Beautiful Mistake” visualizer:

"Poison Flowers" video:

New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Billy Howerdel has quietly asserted himself as an alternative music auteur whose knack for massive hooks believes a keen emotional understanding and sonic acuity. Devoting his life to music after witnessing Pink Floyd live, he acted as something of a behind-the-scenes journeyman, working as an in-demand touring and studio tech for the likes of David Bowie, Guns N’ Roses, and Nine Inch Nails.

Striking up a friendship with Maynard James Keenan when Tool opened for Fishbone (for whom Billy served as a tech), he occupied a room in a North Hollywood cottage with Maynard. Billy founded A Perfect Circle with Maynard in 1999. The group’s seminal full-length debut, Mer de Noms, went platinum and made history as the “highest Billboard Top 200 bow for a rock band’s debut.” They followed it with the platinum Thirteenth Step [2003] and gold Emotive [2004]. The group made their return with 2018’s Eat The Elephant, marking their fourth consecutive Top 5 debut on the Top 200.

In between, Billy’s music has also appeared in video games and on the big screen. During 2008, he made his first solo statement under the moniker Ashes Divide with Keep Telling Myself It’s Alright. In the next decade, the album quietly pervaded as a cult favorite with millions of streams and the odd sold out “reunion” show. On his 2022 proper full-length solo debut, What Normal Was [Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG], he inhabits a space that’s reverent of his past, present, and future all at once. After all of these years, songs, and shows, Billy is ready to introduce himself.

(Photo - Erica Weitz)