A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE Sign With Unique Leader, Release Video For "Godkiller"

New York deathcore band A Wake In Providence have signed with Unique Leader Records, and released their new single "GodKiller", which can be streamed here.

The band comment: "'GodKiller' came about after some discussion of what’s next for us. We felt we needed a change, something to show where we are as a band and something that we as a whole felt was right. This song is by far the most important song we have ever released, and we feel the song and the accompanying video shows how seriously we take that. We hope you all enjoy 'GodKiller'. Thank You."

On signing with Unique Leader: "When something feels right, you know it’s right and signing with Unique Leader felt right from the start. We truly feel connected to the team at UL and can’t wait for what the future holds with such a strong support system and partnership."

A Wake In Providence is:

Adam Mercer - Vocals

D’Andre Tyre - Guitar/Orchestration/Vocals

Jordan Felion - Guitar

Jesse Mcenneny - Drums

