A-Z Feat. FATES WARNING Bandmates Premier Official Video For "Run Away"

A-Z, the band formed by Fates Warning icons Ray Alder and Mark Zonder, have released a new video for the track, "Run Away", featured on the band's self-titled, debut album that came out in August 2022. Watch below.

"One of the great things about music is it can be interpreted differently by each listener," Zonder said. "With the release of the video for 'Run Away' I wanted to give our great fans an opportunity to share what that song means to them. The video for 'Run Away' is driven by fan-generated pictures and video, and the result is a fun, fresh take on the song from their perspective."

A-Z is currently at work on the band's second album with a cast of world-class musicians that will be revealed in the coming months. Fans can expect the new material to be heavier in nature and will feature two guitarists while maintaining space for great vocals and choruses. In touring news, A-Z plans on hitting the road following the release of the second album.

"Several of the new songs have been shared with a group of respected friends and musicians," Zonder said. "Their consensus is this is next-level music that even surprised them with how well the songs blend the heaviness and prog of the 1970s with today."

Order the debut album here.

A-Z tracklisting:

"Trial By Fire"

"The Far Side Of The Horizon"

"The Machine Gunner"

"Rise Again"

"Window Panes"

"Run Away"

"Stranded"

"At The Waters Edge"

"Borrowed Time"

"Sometimes"

"The Silence Broken" (Bonus Track)

"The Silence Broken" lyric video:

"Borrowed Time" lyric video:

"At The Waters Edge" video:

"The Far Side Of The Horizon" lyric video:

"Stranded" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

"The Machine Gunner" video:

When Mark Zonder, famed former Fates Warning and Warlord drummer, started working on material in early 2020 he had a very clear vision for the band he wanted to put together. "I was thinking beer commercials, car commercials, and Cobra Kai. I wanted to have a very accessible band that would appeal to the masses and would lead to the ability to tour larger venues and build a second and third record off the success of the first. I did not want to hear things like, 'I don't hear a single, it is too proggy, I just don't get it, let me listen to it a few more times'. I knew from myself and the others that I would recruit, it would have some sophisticated music parts but the big hook was the main priority." The result was A-Z, and while Zonder is adamant it is not a supergroup that is doing a 'one and done' record it has a stellar lineup, reuniting him with Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder, Warlord/Steve Vai/Ring of Fire bassist Philip Bynoe, guitarist Joop Wolters and keyboardist Vivien Lalu, the combination of these players stirring up a very specific kind of magic that could not be replicated.

Things came together smoothly from the start, Zonder sending drum patterns and grooves to first recruit Lalu, and he would write songs using guitar sounds so between the two of them they had basic song structures pretty quickly. Zonder knew Bynoe would jump on board as they have a long history and mutual respect and Lalu had worked with Wolters for years, recruiting him for the band. Both Wolters and Lalu brought in great musical ideas that were turned into songs. The goal was always the same: shorter songs and getting right to the chorus, no twelve-minute songs, and everyone found it easy working to this remit. With everything else coming together nicely, finding the right singer was the hardest aspect of the whole process.

"I had sent out a basic song to over 20 different singers, some popular named singers and some unknown, but completely struck out," says Zonder. "Then I just decided to call Ray as I was not sure what he was up to. I figured it could not hurt to get in touch. I do remember speaking with him back in the day and him talking about how he loved this kind of music. I sent him a track or two and he just killed it." Adds Alder, "I found this a chance to do something completely different than what I am used to, being in a prog metal band for 30 years. I find the blend of the 80s, 90s and a touch of 70s style of music very cool, and it is great to work with Mark after all of these years." Thrilled to have him on board, Zonder did not have a list of demands. "My only words to him were 'do whatever you want.' I was not going to tell him what to do. Same for all of the others guys. Yes, there has to be some editing and making decisions, but when it came to the music I just wanted everyone to do what they do best." The results are undeniable, from the high octane stomper "The Machine Gunner", to the gorgeous sway of "Rise Again" or the towering "Stranded", every track an anthem that sounds like only the biggest venues could contain them.

The band's name came courtesy of Alder - A-Z = Alder thru Zonder - and it fit straight away. "What I liked is that it did not limit what someone would think of the band. If we named the band Scary Serpent it would give a certain direction and I did not want people to prejudge the band and record," Zonder says. Likewise, self-titling the record made sense. "I did not want to give a direction idea to the audience. If we named the album Far Side of the Horizon, people would probably think 'prog band'. But if you named it The Machine Gunner, it would give a totally different direction for thought." For artwork, wanting to again get the best possible contributor, they turned to the famed Hugh Syme (Rush, Fates Warning), who delivered the vivid image of a zebra eating an apple, encompassing the band name in a sly way. "Again, hire the best people you can find and just let them do what they do. The artwork is absolutely fantastic and really fits the whole concept. He is truly the best. Just a great guy to work with."

A-Z lineup:

Ray Alder - Lead and Backing Vocals

Philip Bynoe - Bass Guitar

Vivien Lalu - Keyboards

Joop Wolters - Guitars

Mark Zonder - Drums