ABADDONIA Announce Tour Dates In Support Of New EP; "Keres" Lyric Video Posted

Recently unleashing their debut EP, Dawn Of The Serpent, produced by Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent), St. Louis' Abaddonia are sharing their latest video, "Keres", along with the announcement that they will be hitting the road in April with Joplin, MO's The Order Of Elijah for show dates in Texas and Oklahoma (dates below).

The track "Keres" tells the story of the Keres or the goddesses of violent death. The Keres would be summoned by Zeus to kill those not yet deemed ready to die by their sisters, who are called the Moirai (Sisters of Fate).

Dawn Of The Serpent EP is now available on all digital platforms, here, and via Bandcamp.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Tulsa, OK - Bad-Ass Renee's w/ Order of Elijah

20 - Dallas, TX - Haltom Theater w/ Order of Elijah

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers w/ Order of Elijah

22 - Houston, TX - Raid Fest w/ Order of Elijah

August

26 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory - Michigan Metalfest After-party w/ Brojob, Filth, Autumn Lies Buried