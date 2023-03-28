ABBATH Added To Lineup For Bloodstock 2023; DEVILDRIVER, NONPOINT Pull Out

The 2023 edition of Bloodstock Open Air will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 10 - 13. Organizers have issued the following update:

"With 135 days to go to Bloodstock, are we allowed to start a countdown yet?! Spring is officially here and though the festival has some disappointing news to share first, there is also a plethora of excellent news and lots more still to reveal while we’re (im)patiently waiting for August to roll around. You can also tune in to the next Facebook Live on Thursday, 6th April at 7pm. We can’t promise festival management will be wearing Easter bunny ears, but we can promise some Easter goodies. Keep an eye out on Bloodstock’s socials next week too for a little Easter competition…!

Unfortunately, we have to share that both Nonpoint and DevilDriver have pulled out of the festival this summer. Putting on a festival involves a lot of moving parts, and Bloodstock is as disappointed and frustrated as its audience when things crop up which the festival has no control over - after all, Bloodstock wants to deliver the very best possible festival for you and works hard year round to curate an stellar line-up. Dez from DevilDriver has shared the following message and we wish Dez all the best with his continuing recovery.

Bloodstock is delighted to announce that the legendary, Norwegian black metal icon Abbath will step in to fill the breach on Saturday’s Ronnie James Dio main stage. Rarely in the UK, and not at Bloodstock since Immortal’s headline slot in 2011, this is certifiably a set not to be missed!! Abbath declares, “We're really looking forward to be coming back to the UK to shake the Bloodstock foundation. It's been way too long!”

With Nonpoint dropping out, the previously announced, almighty Bossk are moving up the Sophie Lancaster stage bill to takeover their slot, and Bloodstock can also reveal the addition of crossover thrash beasts Pest Control to keep your heads bangin’."

Bloodstock’s 2023 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah, and Megadeth. Also appearing are Helloween, In Flames, Triptykon (performing Celtic Frost), Biohazard, Employed To Serve, Royal Republic, Sacred Reich, Heaven Shall Burn, Sepultura, Fit For An Autopsy, Crowbar, Candlemass, Bossk, Tribulation, Seething Akira, Ugly Kid Joe, Decapitated, Gatecreeper, Zeal & Ardor, King 810, Unto Others, Urne, All Hail The Yeti, Dead Label, Church Of The Cosmic Skull, Brothers Of Metal, Gutalax, Uuhai, Invisions, Cobra The Impaler, Trollfest, Skynd, Warkings, Frozen Soul, The Violent Inzident, Tribe Of Ghosts, Dakesis, The Enigma Division, The Grey, Eyes, Tuskar, Stengah, Overthrone, Tortured Demon, Casket Feeder, Gaerea, Bloodyard, Wolfbastard, Skin Failure, Witchsorrow, Wytch Hazel, Hate, Black Coast, Striker, Zetra and more. Stay tuned for more announcements to come!

Find further information at Bloodstock.uk.com.