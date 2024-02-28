ABBATH Announces "Dread Reaver North America 2024" Tour With IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, BLACK ANVIL, FINAL GASP
February 28, 2024, an hour ago
Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, have announced the Dread Reaver North America 2024 tour, with Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp.
Says Abbath: "Abbath is back! After the unfortunate cancellation of our 2020 run we are eager to announce our return in May.
Local pre-sale starts Thursday, February 29 at 10 AM, local. General on-sale is Friday, March 1 at 10 AM, local.
Tour dates:
May
9 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub
12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *
19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *
* - no Imperial Triumphant
On May 3, New York's Imperial Triumphant will release a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury - remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts).
Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) comments: "It is a great pleasure for the opportunity to share the stage with such an inspirational artist such as Abbath. Imperial Triumphant are poised to bring a Vile Luxury exclusive set to the stage for the first time. The molten grandeur will consume us all."