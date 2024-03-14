ABBATH Announces Return To The Raven Realms European / UK Summer Tour 2024

This summer, Norwegian metal Icon Abbath and his band will revisit the past and pay tribute to the legacy by performing a carefully selected set of old fan favorites and iconic metal anthems he co-wrote and recorded in the period 1992 - 2009. Return To The Raven Realms Tour will be framed by the most spectacular stage show Abbath ever has undertaken in his nearly 40-year long career.

Abbath states: “I can’t wait to get back on stage this summer to perform some old favorites that I haven’t played for a long, long time. Mark my words – It’s going to be loud and epic!”

Return To The Raven Realms Summer Tour 2024 dates:

June

20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

24 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanisers

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

July

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

August

1 - Vienna, Austra – Arena Wien

2 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

3 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dorcol Platz

5 - Lignano, Italy - Arena Alpe

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

10 - Helsinki, Finland - HELLsinki

Abbath recently announced the Dread Reaver North America 2024 tour, with Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp.

Says Abbath: "Abbath is back! After the unfortunate cancellation of our 2020 run we are eager to announce our return in May.

Tour dates:

May

9 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

* - no Imperial Triumphant

On May 3, New York's Imperial Triumphant will release a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury - remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts).

Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) comments: "It is a great pleasure for the opportunity to share the stage with such an inspirational artist such as Abbath. Imperial Triumphant are poised to bring a Vile Luxury exclusive set to the stage for the first time. The molten grandeur will consume us all."