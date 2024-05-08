ABBATH Kicks Off North American Headlining Tour Thursday

Abbath, the eponymous project of one of black metal's most iconic figures, will be hitting the road in North America starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, in Quebec City, QC.

Supported by Black Anvil, Imperial Triumphant, and Final Gasp, the trek will make its way through the East Coast with stops at Maryland Death Fest in Baltimore, MD and Dark Lord Day in Munster, IN. The full itinerary can be found below.

North American tour dates:

May

9 - Quebec City, QC - Capitol Theatre

10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

* only Abbath

Live lineup:

Abbath – Guitar & Vocals

Ole Andre Farstad – Guitar

Andreas Salbu – Bass

Ukri Suvilehto - Drums

(Photo - Francisco Munoz)