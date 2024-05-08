ABBATH Kicks Off North American Headlining Tour Thursday
May 8, 2024, 24 minutes ago
Abbath, the eponymous project of one of black metal's most iconic figures, will be hitting the road in North America starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, in Quebec City, QC.
Supported by Black Anvil, Imperial Triumphant, and Final Gasp, the trek will make its way through the East Coast with stops at Maryland Death Fest in Baltimore, MD and Dark Lord Day in Munster, IN. The full itinerary can be found below.
North American tour dates:
May
9 - Quebec City, QC - Capitol Theatre
10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub
12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *
19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *
* only Abbath
Live lineup:
Abbath – Guitar & Vocals
Ole Andre Farstad – Guitar
Andreas Salbu – Bass
Ukri Suvilehto - Drums
(Photo - Francisco Munoz)